Edgin (personal) reported back to Orioles camp and is scheduled to pitch in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Edgin was away from the Orioles for the last few days after his wife gave birth to the couple's third child. The time away from the team shouldn't dramatically affect Edgin's case for an Opening Day spot in the Orioles' bullpen, though his standing as a non-roster invitee makes it more likely than not that he'll open the campaign in the minors.