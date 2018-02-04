Edgin (knee) received an invitation to attend Orioles spring training as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

It had been expected that Edgin's knee would be in full health for spring training, and that appears to be the case. Edgin had a sound 3.65 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 46 games (37 innings) as a member of the Mets last season. However, he struck out just 27 batters in that time and wouldn't be poised to see many high-leverage situations, should he earn a spot in Baltimore's bullpen.