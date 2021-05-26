Akin allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three in three innings of Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Minnesota.

The southpaw allowed an RBI double to Alex Kirilloff in the sixth inning and a solo home run to Rob Refsnyder in the eighth. Akin threw 29 of his 45 pitches for strikes. He's mostly logged multi-inning assignments out of the bullpen since joining Baltimore's big-league roster earlier in May. He hasn't found much success with a 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB across 10.1 innings in four appearances.