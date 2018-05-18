Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Slips up in Thursday loss
Gausman (3-3) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander unsurprisingly ran into trouble against Boston's elite lineup. Though Gausman rattled off three scoreless innings after a two-run first, a four-run rally -- capped by a three-run blast from Xander Bogaerts -- kept him from finishing the fifth. On the bright side, this was the first time Gausman had allowed more than three runs in a start since his season opener April 1, and he had notched a quality start in five of his previous six assignments. He still sports a useful 3.88 ERA on the season and should have an easier go of it against the White Sox on Tuesday to initiate a scheduled two-start week.
