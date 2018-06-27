Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes another no-decision
Gausman tossed six innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners, allowing one run on five hits and one walk. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
The only damage against Gausman came courtesy of a Kyle Seager solo home run during the fourth inning. The Orioles anemic offense has scored only seven runs in the 27-year-old's last four starts, in which he is 0-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 23.1 innings. Gausman lines up to take the mound against the Angels on Sunday.
