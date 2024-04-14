Bradish (elbow) said Sunday that he's set to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie around the middle of the week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. "Kind of treating [the rehab assignment] as my spring training, just working on some different mechanical things," Bradish said.

Bradish said he experienced no setbacks with his right elbow nor noticed any downturn in his velocity while throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters in a live batting practice session this past week, so he'll move on to the final phase of his recovery program for his UCL sprain. Because he didn't pitch at all in spring training after he was diagnosed with the injury in mid-February, Bradish will presumably need at least three rehab outings or simulated games to get stretched back out. He should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to make his 2024 debut with the Orioles in the first or second week of May.