Gibson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 9-5 victory over Houston. He struck out five.

Gibson struggled with the long ball Tuesday, with a solo homer from Alex Bregman and a two-run shot by Kyle Tucker accounting for all three of his runs allowed on the day. Gibson's inability to keep the ball in the park has plagued him lately, having surrendered at least one home run in seven of his last eight starts. Over that stretch (47 innings), Gibson owns a 6.32 ERA, a 41:11 K:BB and 2.3 HR/9. The veteran is tentatively scheduled to make another appearance Sunday in Cleveland.