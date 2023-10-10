Gibson will be available out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday versus the Rangers, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Gibson would seemingly be an option to start a potential Game 4, but the Orioles are facing elimination from the best-of-five series and will take an all-hands-on-deck approach into Game 3. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 157:55 K:BB over 192 innings (33 starts) during the regular season. He has yet to pitch in the 2023 playoffs.