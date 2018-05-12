Orioles' Manny Machado: Blasts two more homers Friday

Machado went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

After launching a two-run shot off Jake Faria in the first inning, Machado blew the game open with a grand slam off Ryne Stanek in the seventh, giving him 12 homers on the year and 150 for his career. Machado now boasts a .354/.440/.667 slash line on the season, and his plate discipline has taken a huge step forward -- he now has a 23:21 BB:K through 38 games, putting him on pace for career bests in walk rate and strikeout rate.