Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Candidate for 60-day IL

General manager Mike Elias said the Orioles are considering placing Trumbo (knee) on the 60-day injured list, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Trumbo is working his way back from September knee surgery, and he may be further away from a return than initially expected. The 33-year-old was limited to DH duties in six Grapefruit League appearances and recently backed off baseball activities after not feeling right. While the Orioles don't want to rush the veteran slugger back, they also don't want to keep him sidelined longer than necessary, leaving the team with a difficult decision. Should Trumbo land on the 60-day IL, it would open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jesus Sucre, who is expected to open the season as one of the team's two catchers. Renato Nunez (biceps) and Rio Ruiz are candidates to fill in at DH while Trumbo is on the shelf.