Orioles' Mark Trumbo: New target for spring debut

Trumbo (knee) is now targeting the Orioles' March 13 game against the Blue Jays for his Grapefruit League debut, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles opted to push Trumbo's target date back one day for scheduling purposes, but there's no guarantee the 33-year-old will be ready to play by that time. Though Trumbo was able to ramp up his running Friday, the complexity of the right knee procedure he required last September has made the Orioles reluctant to push him this spring. Per Trezza, Trumbo noted Saturday that doctors typically recommend a year of recovery for his surgery, but the veteran slugger is trying to cut that timeline in half. With that in mind, it wouldn't be overly surprising if Trumbo opened the season on the injured list or if he received frequent days off early on in the campaign.