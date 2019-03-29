Orioles' Mason Williams: Inks minor-league deal with Orioles
Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After being released by the Reds during spring training, Williams found a new home with the Orioles at Triple-A Norfolk. In 2018, the outfielder appeared in 51 games for the Reds, posting a slash line of .293/.331/.398 to go along with two home runs and six RBI. It's possible the organization could wind up giving Williams some opportunities at the major league level, but he'll need to improve his hitting across the board in order for that to occur.
