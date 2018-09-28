Castro (knee) is expected to be shut down for the final four games of the season, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Castro has been unavailable out of the bullpen while nursing a sore knee. He hasn't pitched since Sept. 22 against the Yankees, and with the Orioles well out of playoff contention, he figures to be done throwing in 2018. Castro will finish with a 3.96 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 86.1 frames if he's indeed done for the season.