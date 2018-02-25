Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Signs minors pact with O's
Alvarez signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Alvarez is two years removed from slugging 22 home runs as the Orioles' primary designated hitter, but the veteran first baseman spent the majority of his 2017 campaign with Triple-A Norfolk, where he slashed .239/.294/.442 over nearly 600 plate appearances. Alvarez will likely open the season in Triple-A again, where he'll serve as organization depth at the designed hitter and first base positions.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Homers, reaches base five times Monday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Gets first start Friday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Contract selected from Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: To join Orioles on Friday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Being considered for September promotion•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: In discussion for promotion•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...