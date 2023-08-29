McKenna went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 9-0 win over the White Sox.

McKenna has gone 4-for-15 (.267) over seven contests since he was recalled to the majors to provide outfield depth with Aaron Hicks (back) sidelined. For the year, McKenna is slashing .250/.310/.353 with two home runs, a career-high three steals, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored and six doubles over 132 plate appearances. He'll likely see most of his playing time against southpaws, though he got the nod in left field versus a right-hander (Michael Kopech) for Monday's game.