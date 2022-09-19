Mountcastle (triceps) is batting third as the designated hitter Monday versus the Tigers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Mountcastle appears to have recovered from the tricep contusion, which he suffered on a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's game. He figures to share playing time at first base and designated hitter with Jesus Aguilar going forward.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Held out Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with left elbow contusion•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Pops pair of homers in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Busts slump with homer•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Lifts three-run homer•