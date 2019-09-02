Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Won't debut in 2019
Mountcastle will not be promoted to the majors this season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle enjoyed success in his first season with Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .310/.343/.527 with 25 home runs and 82 RBI in 126 games for the Tides, but he'll have to wait until 2020 to make his big-league debut. The 22-year-old doesn't walk much (4.4 percent walk rate) and isn't a great defender, but he makes solid contact and could reasonably hit .280 with 20-25 home runs once he reaches the majors.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Enjoying hot run at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Starting in LF•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Enjoys three-homer day at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Returns to lineup•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Dealing with finger injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...