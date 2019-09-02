Mountcastle will not be promoted to the majors this season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mountcastle enjoyed success in his first season with Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .310/.343/.527 with 25 home runs and 82 RBI in 126 games for the Tides, but he'll have to wait until 2020 to make his big-league debut. The 22-year-old doesn't walk much (4.4 percent walk rate) and isn't a great defender, but he makes solid contact and could reasonably hit .280 with 20-25 home runs once he reaches the majors.