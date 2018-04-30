Orioles' Trey Mancini: Hits third home run Sunday
Mancini went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Tigers.
Sunday's blast was Mancini's third home run of the year. Since missing two games to a knee injury, Mancini has appeared in six outings, over which he's gone 5-for-22 (.227) with two doubles and a home run.
