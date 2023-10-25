Davidson was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Wednesday.

It would appear the Royals didn't plan to tender Davidson a contract and instead tried to outright him, but the Orioles have scooped him up. The left-hander made 38 appearances (one start) between the Angels and Royals in 2023, collecting a 5.96 ERA and 46:19 K:BB over 51.1 innings. Davidson has plenty of past starting experience, but it's not clear at this point what role Baltimore has envisioned for him.