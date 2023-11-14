Watch Now:

Davidson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Davidson was claimed off waivers last month and signed a major-league contract with the Orioles last week, but he's now off the 40-man roster. The O's are doing some 40-man roster housecleaning ahead of the Rule 5 Draft protection deadline.

