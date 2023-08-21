Davidson is listed as the Royals' probable starting pitcher Monday in Oakland and is expected to work as an opener in front of bulk reliever Alec Marsh.

The Royals haven't clarified their pitching plans for the series opener, but Monday is Marsh's turn in the rotation and he worked behind an opening pitcher in his last outing Wednesday, so it stands to reason that the club will go that route again. Davidson made 11 starts between stops with Atlanta and Anaheim in 2022, but he's pitched exclusively in relief over 24 appearances with the Angels and Royals in 2023. Davidson hasn't covered more than four innings in any of those appearances and hasn't worked more than two innings since the beginning of June, so he's unlikely to stay in the game for more than once through the Athletics' batting order before giving way to Marsh.