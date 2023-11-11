Watch Now:

Davidson agreed to terms with the Orioles on a one-year contract Wednesday.

After not being tendered by the Royals, the Orioles picked up Davidson via waivers. The 27-year-old pitched in 38 games for the Angels and Royals in 2023, posting a 5.96 ERA across 51.1 innings. He'll provide bullpen depth for the O's.

