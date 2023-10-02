Davidson pitched to a 5.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 19.2 innings after he was traded from the Angels to the Royals.

Davidson's season ERA stood at 5.96 across 51.1 innings. He made modest improvements with Kansas City, which included him earning two holds, but he rarely saw much high-leverage work. He was used primarily as a started in his 52 innings across 12 appearances in 2022, but he's likely ticketed for bullpen work going forward. Davidson was modestly unlucky this year -- his 4.07 FIP suggests he pitched a little better than the surface numbers show.