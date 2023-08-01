The Angels traded Davidson to the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Davidson was designated for assignment by the Angels last Thursday after struggling to a 6.54 ERA through 31.2 innings of long relief. The 27-year-old left-hander will immediately join the Royals' major-league roster as they play out the string on yet another disappointing campaign.
