Davidson (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take the extra-inning loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

The Royals rallied from three runs down in the ninth inning to force extras, but Davidson gave up a two-run single to Ty France in the 10th. Over 3.2 innings with the Royals, Davidson has yielded four runs (three earned) with a 3:2 K:BB. The southpaw has a 6.62 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB through 35.1 innings between the Royals and the Angels this year. While the Kansas City bullpen is a mess, Davidson hasn't pitched well enough to be considered for a higher volume of leverage situations.