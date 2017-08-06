Miley (5-9) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Tigers.

Miley gave up a two-run homer in the first inning, but went unscathed after that, while the offense was unable to provide him enough run support to earn him a victory. After a horrendous month of July, his solid outing was encouraging, though he'll likely need to string together a couple more strong performances before fantasy managers begin to regain trust in him. He'll make his next start Friday against the Athletics.

