Orioles' Wade Miley: Receives no decision Saturday
Miley (5-9) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Tigers.
Miley gave up a two-run homer in the first inning, but went unscathed after that, while the offense was unable to provide him enough run support to earn him a victory. After a horrendous month of July, his solid outing was encouraging, though he'll likely need to string together a couple more strong performances before fantasy managers begin to regain trust in him. He'll make his next start Friday against the Athletics.
More News
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Endures career-worst month in July•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Shows improvement in win•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Clobbered for seven runs Saturday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Eyeing Saturday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...