Ellis went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the 2018 season in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Ellis got the nod behind the dish against the left-handed Alex Wood. The veteran backstop's big day at the plate upped his season line to .315/.406/.444 in 65 plate appearances. Ellis has been on the short side of a platoon with Raffy Lopez, but the latter is scuffling at the plate, so the 37-year-old could start to see more starts until Austin Hedges (concussion) returns from the disabled list.