Ellis' playing time will take a hit following the promotion of catching prospect Francisco Mejia.

The Padres are going to split starts behind the dish between Austin Hedges and Mejia -- who homered twice Thursday -- pushing Ellis to third on the catching depth chart, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. The veteran backstop has been serviceable when called upon this season (.291/.389/.369 in 56 games), but the Padres understandably want to give their younger options playing time over the final month with nothing left to play for.

