Ellis started and went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Ellis got the start Wednesday after the recently-recalled Raffy Lopez started Tuesday's contest. It appears that the two backstops will split starting duties while Austin Hedges (elbow) mends on the disabled list. The 37-year-old is slashing .214/.343/.214 in 36 plate appearances this year.