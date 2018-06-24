Padres' A.J. Ellis: Reaches base four times
Ellis went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to San Francisco.
Ellis delivered his first three-hit performance of the season, and now owns a healthy .337/.426/.430 over 31 games. The 37-year-old has been solid in a timeshare with Raffy Lopez while Austin Hedges (elbow) has been sidelined, but the latter is expected to be activated from the disabled list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Giants. Ellis' career-best batting average and lengthy major-league experience should allow him to stick on the roster, but his playing time will likely take a significant hit following Hedges' return.
