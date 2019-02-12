Ellis has retired from baseball and will join San Diego's front office, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ellis has called it quits after spending 11 seasons in the big leagues. He spent the majority of his time with the Dodgers (nine years) but also made stops in Philadelphia, Miami and San Diego. Ellis finishes his career with a .239/.378/.344 slash line, 44 home runs and 229 RBI over 672 games.