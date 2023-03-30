site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-adrian-morejon-lands-on-60-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Lands on 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 30, 2023
at
1:27 pm ET
•
1 min read
Morejon (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Morejon was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain in mid-March and will be sidelined through at least late May. The oft-injured 24-year-old southpaw doesn't carry an exact recovery timetable at the moment.
More News
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read