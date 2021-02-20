Morejon is likely to spend the beginning of spring camp stretching into a starter, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Morejon split time last season between the bullpen and the rotation, though he never went longer than three innings. His high pitch count came in a postseason start against the Dodgers when he threw 50 pitches and allowed three earned runs over two innings. Morejon has started each of his 43 minor-league appearances, however, and San Diego clearly sees him as a rotation option in the long term. The left-hander is likely to open the season in the big-league bullpen but could be in line to shift to the rotation if a need arises.