The Padres are "cautiously optimistic" that Dickerson (back) is fully recovered from surgery he underwent in June, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old hasn't been seen at Padres camp yet, but the club seems to be happy with his recovery process thus far. If he's back to his old self, Dickerson should compete with Franchy Cordero, Matt Szczur and Travis Jankowski for the fourth outfielder role during spring training. Dickerson had a solid 2016 campaign, but his lost 2017 season and relative lack of speed and versatility all make it seem like he's on the outside looking in for a roster spot at this point. Things should become clearer as spring training rolls along, though.