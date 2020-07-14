Hedges was told by Padres manager Jayce Tingler that his opportunity to stick with the team is dependent on his ability to get on base, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hedges' defensive acumen is unquestioned, but the 27-year-old slashed a paltry .176/.252/.311 last season and saw his power output drop for the second straight campaign. That's unacceptable for any big-league starter, even one with Hedges' elite pitch-framing skills. While Francisco Mejia -- Hedges' main competition for time behind the plate -- has struggled at times defensively, he wields a more potent stick and may have passed Hedges on the depth chart. In addition, Luis Torrens -- who represents a mix of Hedges' strong defense and Mejia's offensive potential -- is said to be in the mix for a roster spot, which could affect Hedges' playing time, especially if he gets off to a slow start.