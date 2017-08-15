Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Hedges is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Phillies.
He is hitting .250/.262/.475 with two home runs over his last 40 at-bats. Hector Sanchez gets the start behind the dish and will hit seventh against righty Mark Leiter.
