Hand picked up his 10th save as he struck out two in a scoreless ninth Wednesday against Washington.

Hand has saved four straight games and is now 10-for-12 on the season. He has been on fire of late, with a whopping eight strikeouts in his last three innings. Hand posted mediocre strikeout rates in Miami but has turned into an elite strikeout reliever in San Diego. After striking out 100 batters in consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017, Hand owns a brilliant 14.8 K/9 in 17.2 innings in 2018.