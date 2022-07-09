Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6.
Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
