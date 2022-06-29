Pomeranz (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions consisting of around 30 pitches at about 95 percent intensity for the past two weeks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Assuming he's experienced no setbacks in his recovery from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last August, Pomeranz should soon be ready to graduate to facing hitters in live batting practice. The Padres have yet to provide a clear timeline for Pomeranz to come off the 60-day injured list for his 2022 debut, but he likely won't be ready to go before the All-Star break.