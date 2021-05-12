Pagan (3-0) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out three in one inning, earning the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Colorado.

Pagan relieved starter Yu Darvish and worked around a couple of baserunners in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Victor Caratini put San Diego ahead with a grand slam. Pagan has been effective as the primary setup man to closer Mark Melancon this year. Pagan has a 2.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB along with five holds and a blown save in 17 appearances spanning 15 innings.