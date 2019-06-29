Lauer did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Cardinals, surrendering one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings.

Despite holding the Cardinals to one run, it took Lauer 98 pitches to get through four innings. The southpaw just didn't have his best stuff. He retired the top of the lineup in the first inning but loaded the bases with consecutive hits in the second. Lauer then recorded two outs but allowed a single to Tommy Edman to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. On the bright side, the 24-year-old has only allowed one home run in June. Lauer now owns a 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back in a more favorable matchup against the Giants on Wednesday.