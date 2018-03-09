Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Under the weather
Tatis was taken out of Friday's lineup due to an illness.
Tatis will likely remain out of Saturday's game as well while he recovers from a fever. Expect to see the 19-year-old prospect back on the field against the Giants on Sunday.
