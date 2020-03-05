Padres' Fernando Tatis: Needs more time to recover from flu
Tatis (illness) returned to the Padres' spring-training complex Thursday, but he's expected to need a few more days to regain strength before re-entering the Cactus League lineup, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis lost some weight while battling the flu for the past few days, so the Padres will give him some time to ease back into action. Since Opening Day is still three weeks away, Tatis will have plenty of time to build up stamina and get himself where he needs to be physically. After a brilliant rookie campaign in which he hit .317 with 22 home runs and 16 steals in just 84 games, Tatis doesn't look out of place as a second- or third-round pick in fantasy drafts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...