Tatis (illness) returned to the Padres' spring-training complex Thursday, but he's expected to need a few more days to regain strength before re-entering the Cactus League lineup, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis lost some weight while battling the flu for the past few days, so the Padres will give him some time to ease back into action. Since Opening Day is still three weeks away, Tatis will have plenty of time to build up stamina and get himself where he needs to be physically. After a brilliant rookie campaign in which he hit .317 with 22 home runs and 16 steals in just 84 games, Tatis doesn't look out of place as a second- or third-round pick in fantasy drafts.