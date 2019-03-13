Mejia is hitting .385 with three home runs and nine RBI through 26 Cactus League at-bats.

The 23-year-old has been blistering hot so far this spring, and he's making a strong case to stay on the big-league roster and command at-bats when the regular season starts. If he does make the big club, Mejia would in all likelihood be splitting catching duties with veteran Austin Hedges, who is regarded as a better defender. That would diminish Mejia's ability to make a consistent fantasy impact, but if he continues to rake, manager Andy Green could feel compelled to work him into the lineup with regularity, giving him some intriguing upside at a shallow position.