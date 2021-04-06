Kim will bat seventh and play shortstop Tuesday against the Giants.
Kim's role at the start of the season was unclear, as the Padres had no obvious place to get him regular at-bats. He's suddenly a far more important piece of the team's roster with Fernando Tatis Jr. set to miss an extended period with a shoulder injury. It remains to be seen whether or not he's a true everyday shortstop in Tatis' absence, but the injury should certainly open up significantly more playing time for Kim. He hit .306 with 30 homers and 23 steals in his final season before making the jump from Korea and could be a cross-category producer for fantasy teams if he gets into the lineup on a regular basis.