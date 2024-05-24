Kim went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Kim seemingly has a green light to run right now -- he's logged five steals over his last five games, going 5-for-15 with five walks in that span. The shortstop is up to 13 thefts on 14 attempts this season, putting him roughly on pace to match his total of 38 steals in 2023. Kim has added a .216/.335/.369 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored, four doubles and two triples over 52 games, but his recent hitting suggests he may be turning things around. Kim still figures to hit in the bottom half of the order most of the time.