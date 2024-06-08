Kim went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, one walk and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kim went 0-for-10 with two walks over the previous three games before breaking out of the slump Friday. The homer was his eighth of the year but just his second over the last 18 contests. The shortstop has added a .223/.332/.393 slash line with 29 RBI, 34 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 66 games. While his ratios are a bit adrift of his last two seasons, Kim continues to hold down a starting role with solid production in the counting stats.