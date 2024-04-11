Kim went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Chicago.

Kim came around to score San Diego's second run of the game on a fielder's choice play after reaching on an infield single and later stealing third. The shortstop then added a triple in the fourth before coming around to score a second time as the Padres jumped back out to a two-run lead. Kim is still batting just .182 in April following the two-hit performance, though he's now hit safely in three of his last four contests. It also marked his second triple in his last three games.