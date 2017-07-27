Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Sanchez will take a seat for the second consecutive game while Luis Torrens makes another start behind the plate. Although Sanchez has been hitting the ball well since the All-Star break, manager Andy Green elected to give Torrens another opportunity after hitting a three-RBI triple during Wednesday's victory.

