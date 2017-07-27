Padres' Hector Sanchez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Sanchez will take a seat for the second consecutive game while Luis Torrens makes another start behind the plate. Although Sanchez has been hitting the ball well since the All-Star break, manager Andy Green elected to give Torrens another opportunity after hitting a three-RBI triple during Wednesday's victory.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Receives breather Wednesday night•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Stays hot with RBI double•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Out of starting nine Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Will continue to start•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts, homers again•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Goes yard again Sunday•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...