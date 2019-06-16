Kinsler went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 14-8 loss to the Rockies.

The veteran second baseman extended his hitting streak to seven games with his second straight three-hit effort at Coors Field. The surge has pushed Kinsler's slash line on the year to .230/.291/.408, numbers right in line with his performance over the last two seasons.

